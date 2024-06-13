Man for all occasions: Alex Volkanovski on call for UFC 303 rescue mission

His willingness to step up on a moment's notice has become the subject of countless lighthearted memes, but Alex Volkanovski is dead serious about stepping in to save the looming UFC 303 main event.
The June 30 card has shaped as the long-mooted return of megastar Conor McGregor, who's set to meet lightweight crowd-pleaser Michael Chandler in Las Vegas.
However, the rumour mill has spun into overdrive after media engagements in McGregor's native Ireland were abruptly cancelled, with Chandler leaving his Florida training camp in response.
It remains to be seen whether it's choreographed WWE-style theatre, or another delay of the notoriously erratic McGregor's return.
Volkanovski can't shed any light on that, but has made UFC powerbrokers aware of his willingness to step in and salvage a card in need of a star.
"I'm hearing whispers just like everyone else about what's going on, I don't know any inside information other than what everyone else knows," Volkanovski said.
"I've obviously put the feelers out. I've let Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell), the bosses, know 'you know a guy that's ready to step up'. If they need someone to save the day, we all know a guy.
"I've had a break and to be able to switch that off like I did has been absolutely great. Now I'm back into that fighter mentality, that mindset where we need to be.
"This little late notice [preparation], just in case I need to, has fired me up too, and I'm chewing at the bit to get back in there."
The noble intention will polarise even his devoted fans who've watched their hero suffer brutal knockout defeats in his past two bouts.
The first came at the hands of lightweight champion Islam Makhachev after Volkanovski stepped in on 10 days notice to save the UFC 294 card last October.
The 35-year-old Aussie was admittedly not himself on returning just three months later where he was dethroned as featherweight champion by Spaniard Ilia Topuria by second-round KO.
His decision to answer the call for the Makhachev bout was widely acclaimed at the time, but the history books simply record it as a crushing first-round defeat.
It would be only natural for the father-of-three to avoid running that gauntlet again, but he's adamant the experience has only strengthened his belief when it comes to answering a late call.
"People are going to say 'when's he going to learn?' I did learn," he said.
"I learned a couple of things there. If I do take the short notice [fight], there's still things that I can fix that I wasn't able to do to capitalise on it. Now I feel like I can.
"I found it very hard to pull the trigger the last time I did it. That comes down to the sparring and things like that. I didn't expect that to be a problem until I found out while I was in there.
"I still felt great in there besides the fact I just couldn't pull the trigger. Now I know, and that ain't gonna happen again.
"If I am ever put in a late notice fight again, trust me, I'm going to pull the trigger."
His status as the widely regarded best 145er of all time - including three wins over predecessor Max Holloway - leaves Volkanovski with a guaranteed shot at redemptive featherweight gold in his back pocket.
Any defeat in the interim could jeopardise that claim but, with a featherweight title showdown between Topuria and Holloway reportedly next on the cards, Volkanovski says he's not the type to sit on his hands.
"If you asked me a few months ago, [the priority] was just Ilia and getting the belt back. Now I just want to fight," Volkanovski said.
"My next featherweight fight is for the belt, but we don't know if it's going to be Ilia straight away. If I have to wait until early next year, I don't know if I want to wait that long.
"If I was to do [UFC 303] on three weeks, it's not for a belt, but it's a big fight and that excites me.
"The last two fights, obviously with a short notice for the first one I wasn't able to pull the trigger, and the second one I wasn't able to be myself. I want to get in there and be myself again.
"If someone wants to put themselves in that position, I'm going to take their head off. If my head gets taken off in the process, at least I know I fought my fight.
"That's the game, but me not being able to be myself [last fight], that's burning me right now. I want to go out and fix that and I plan on doing that next time I step in that cage."
