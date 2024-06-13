Kiama council lawn mowing sparked 'threatening incident'

Despite all the recent drama at Kiama Council it was lawn-mowing that inspired some aggression against staff.
The council has been dealing with financial issues that saw the long process of selling off Blue Haven in the face of some community opposition, along with having to comply with a Performance Improvement Order issued by the state government.
Those big issues hadn't resulted in any "aggressive or threatening incidents" directed at councillors or council staff, according to a report in the Kiama Council business papers.
So far this year there have been just two such incidents reported - one around a "lack of lawn-mowing" and the other relating to a broken domestic sewer pipe.
In both incidents, the individual responsible for the threatening behaviour was not named.
In fact the number of serious incidents has stayed consistently low in recent years, with the exception of a spike of 13 cases in 2021 - which the report puts down as "COVID related".
The request for the report came from Cr Stuart Larkins who had moved a motion at the April council meeting, noting that Shoalhaven City Council had reported "a significant increase in aggression and threats of violence directed to councillors and council staff from a small number of members of the community".
Cr Larkins wanted to see if there was a similar increase in the Kiama Local Government Area.
The report also outlined the approach of the council in relation to threatening behaviour towards councillors or staff.
At the extreme end the council has an Unreasonable Complainant Conduct Policy where repeated incidents would be "managed by council which may result in a consequence of limiting or removing a person's ability to contact council".
The business paper also noted that people have been blocked from contacting the council under this policy.
