Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Watch

Watch Bulli High's basketballers win the state champs right on the buzzer

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
June 14 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli High School basketball team that won the NSW Combined High Schools State Championships in Sutherland. Picture by Robert Peet
Bulli High School basketball team that won the NSW Combined High Schools State Championships in Sutherland. Picture by Robert Peet

Not many expected Bulli High School to take out the NSW Combined High Schools State Championships in Sutherland. That didn't phase Steve Delaney's squad one bit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
Watch Bulli High's basketballers win the state champs right on the buzzer
Bulli High School basketball team that won the NSW Combined High Schools State Championships in Sutherland. Picture by Robert Peet
'I did expect if we played our best that we would go on and win.'
Jordan Warren
No comments
Kiama's injured stars on track for 'business-end' of Illawarra rugby season
Nico Cowley was one of the nine Kiama Cows players who represented the Illawarriors at the NSW Country Championships on the June long-weekend. He will back up for Kiama when they take on the Wollongong Vikings at Kiama Showground on Saturday, June 15. Picture by Adam McLean
Kiama and Vikings will play for the Black and Blue Cup
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Basketball

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.