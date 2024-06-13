Illawarra Mercurysport
Wolves junior Tate Russell to depart the Wanderers after eight seasons

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
June 13 2024
Wolves junior Tate Russell will leave A-League club Western Sydney. Picture - Steve Christo/Getty Images
Wolves junior Tate Russell will leave A-League club Western Sydney. Picture - Steve Christo/Getty Images

Wollongong's own Tate Russell will depart A-League club Western Sydney after eight seasons.

