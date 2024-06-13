Wolves junior Tate Russell to depart the Wanderers after eight seasons

Wollongong's own Tate Russell will depart A-League club Western Sydney after eight seasons.
The Wolves junior leaves the Wanderers as the club's longest serving player. Following signing in 2016, the 24-year-old amassed over 100 appearances and scored seven goals.
The hard-working defender worked his way up from the Wanderers Academy to first grade, where he made his debut in 2018.
The 24-year-old went on to become a key part of the Red & Black's defence for a number of seasons before unfortunately tearing his ACL in 2022 which saw him sidelined for an entire season.
Following the news of his departure, Russell thanked the club for all the opportunities that were presented to him
"I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity eight years ago to join the Academy to start following my football dream," Russell said.
"It has been such a dream come true for me and I treasure every moment I've ever played in the red and black. Thank you to all the coaches and players that I have worked with who have guided me throughout this journey.
"And finally thank you to the members and fans who have always supported me and driven me to become a better player and person."
It remains to be seen where Russell's next move will be, with another A-League club the likely destination.
