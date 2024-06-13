Can Wolves push out their hot trot to four?

With clear skies (mostly) this week expect football to return to a local field near you this weekend.
In the Illawarra Premier League, a couple of big games with Cringila hosting Shellharbour on Friday night and on Sunday, Helensburgh returns to action against Wollongong United.
The Wolves and the Stingrays are both flying at the moment.
David Carney's Wolves have won three in a row and look to continue a run towards finals when they play Blacktown in Wollongong on Saturday night. The Stingrays face a tough test away to Gladesville on Sunday.
