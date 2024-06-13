Koonawarra woman charged with aggravated animal cruelty

A Koonawarra woman has been charged with committing an act of aggravated animal cruelty on a pet dog.
Janelle Dekker, 53, appeared in person at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, June 13, when her matter was briefly mentioned.
Dekker faces one charge of committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal for which the maximum sentence is a two year prison term.
Dekker was issued a court attendance notice on May 8 by the RSPCA, which has the power to investigate and enforce animal cruelty offences in NSW.
It is alleged Dekker was the person in charge of a male, white, black and brown American Staffordshire terrier and failed to provide the dog with veterinary treatment.
The dog allegedly suffered facial mass trauma, poor body condition and dehydration, between Februray and March this year.
Court papers state that the dog was in such poor physical condition that it would be cruel to keep it alive.
Representing Dekker, lawyer Jonathan Kearney requested an adjournment to July for further representations to be made.
Magistrate Claire Girotto fixed the date of July 4 for the matter's next mention.
