'It's good to get the keys to something:' Volk pumps up Supercross tyres

He may not have the keys to the city of Wollongong, but former UFC featherweight GOAT Alex Volkanovski has been given the keys to WIN Stadium.
Outgoing Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery sparked huge controversy in July last year with his steadfast refusal to bestow the honour on Wollongong's favourite fighting son.
The stance was unwavering, but Volkanovski will have the keys to Wollongong's iconic oceanside venue when the Australian Supercross Championship arrives in town in November.
WIN Stadium will host round two of the four-round championship, with Volkanovski unveiled as official event ambassador on Thursday as tickets went on sale.
"It's good to get the keys to something right?" Volkanovski joked.
"I'm very excited for it. Any time anything comes to our area I always try and get amongst it, especially something like the Supercross.
"It hasn't been here for quite a few years now, so it's good that they're coming back. I guarantee there'll be a good crowd and I can't wait.
"Maybe I'll get to get on a bike, we'll see what happens."
It's rare he rubs shoulders with athletes whose vocation is as dangerous as his own, with Volkanovski full of respect for the likes of nine-time champion Mitch Moss.
"I've got respect for any athlete in any sport, but the resilience you need to have to do something like this, the durability, which I can relate to, is really impressive," Volkanovski said.
"I used to ride them a little bit when I was younger, and I'm talking cruising very slowly, so you can only imagine how these guys are as athletes.
"People think I'm mad when I do the whole UFC fighting thing, but I look at this stuff and that scares me. Getting punched in the face is no problem."
Supercross legend Moss's 2023 efforts speak to that durability, with the 36-year-old having lined up despite suffering a broken neck in round two of last season.
He said it's indicative of his dogged approach in chasing a 10th crown this year.
"I'm at the stage of my career where I'm really putting all my eggs in the basket this year to have a good crack at trying to win a championship," Moss said.
"It's five years running now that the Americans have won the Australian Supercross Championship so I want to take that crown back.
"In 23 I was there for speed, new bike and stuff like that, but I broke my neck at that second round in Newcastle and I still lined up and raced the next race and did everything I could.
"That just goes to my mentality, that's exactly what you're gonna see in 2024."
The veteran Sydneysider said he may pinch a few tips off Volkanovski in an effort to gain an edge come November.
"He's a hero of mine," Moss said.
"When you think worldwide, UFC is the biggest sport in the world, and he's one of the biggest names in that sport.
"I don't pay for pay-per-views much, but when he's fighting, I love to see an Australian go at it. For him to be a part of Supercross is just amazing.
"I'll try and get some tips off him, I might be able to give a couple of uppercuts to a couple of riders, learn some headlocks.
"WIN Stadium has a special place in my heart, last time I raced here I won. It's been a while since I raced here, so for me it's one of those races I just want to give it my all and try and get a win."
