Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Who would hurt Guy? Appeal over kindly surfer's death extends to Wollongong

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated June 13 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A young Guy Haymes is pictured as a child, surfing and (top right) as he appeared in recent years. Pictures: NSW Police
A young Guy Haymes is pictured as a child, surfing and (top right) as he appeared in recent years. Pictures: NSW Police

The brother of slain surfer Guy "Creature" Haymes has told of his family's harrowing time spent watching their loved one succumb to his injuries in hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.