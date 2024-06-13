Who would hurt Guy? Appeal over kindly surfer's death extends to Wollongong

The brother of slain surfer Guy "Creature" Haymes has told of his family's harrowing time spent watching their loved one succumb to his injuries in hospital.
Police have described Guy, 59, as a beloved brother and uncle, a high-profile surfer known in surfing communities from Sydney to Wollongong.
He competed in Wollongong's Rip Curl Shield in the 1980s and was named surfer of the series, his brother Mark Haymes told reporters on Thursday, June 13.
"Guy was liked by the local community and everyone who knew him," Mark said.
"He was a kindhearted soul who wouldn't hurt anyone. Our whole family is in shock and disbelief that he had his life cut short and in such a brutal way. Not to know what happened that day and not having the answers is the hardest part."
"We can't imagine that anyone would want to hurt him, and that person is still out there."
Guy's family has held off arranging a paddle out in his honour until more is known about the circumstances surrounding his death.
He was found inside a Pittwater Road, Manly unit about 5.45pm on February 27, with serious head injuries.
He survived for another 17 days in Royal North Shore Hospital.
"After a few days, talking to doctors, you knew that there wasn't much hope," Mark said.
"There was a few times he did open his eyes, but he didn't talk at all."
About 5.45pm on Tuesday, 27 February, 2024, emergency services were called to a unit complex on Pittwater Road, Manly, following reports of an assault.
Detectives from Northern Beaches Police Area Command formed Strike Force Flat in March to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.
Northern Beaches PAC commander, Detective Superintendent Patrick Sharkey, said detectives had conducted extensive inquiries, but were now appealing for more information from members of the public.
Guy was inside the unit with several "friends and associates" before he died, Supt Sharkey said.
"They've given us certain information but obviously there are a lot of gaps we need to clear up, hence why we're here today. There's still a little bit more we need to establish before we can get a resolution to this matter."
"We know there are people out there who have information about this assault. We need those people to come forward.
"My detectives will not stop until we have those answers."
Guy also had ties to communities in Sydney's south, including Hurstville.
Det Supt Sharkey said he hoped everyone in the extended community would share their appeal for information.
"Guy's family have been left without answers and I need the community to help in providing those answers," he said.
Anyone with information which may assist investigators are urged to call Northern Beaches Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.