What's next for Wollongong's eliminated MasterChef star Gill

Wollongong born and bred MasterChef Australia hopeful Gillian Dinh is out of the competition but not the kitchen, with plans for a career in the culinary field after her time on the reality series.
Dinh made it to the final 10 out of 22 contestants, but a nail-biting round on Sunday night ended in her elimination from season 16.
Dinh, Darrsh and Josh Perry were tasked on the final day of Sweets Week with creating a dessert using a flavour from an earlier macaron taste test and coffee.
Dinh, despite her Italian and Vietnamese heritage, didn't like coffee but set out making a Vietnamese coffee crème caramel with a coconut cream.
Not satisfied with the set of her creme caramels with just five minutes left on the clock, Dinh put them back in the oven.
But while the judges were pleased with the flavour of the dish, they found the creme caramel was overcooked.
It was heartbreaking to leave, Dinh told the Mercury, but every day during Sweets Week - which daunted her - she produced a better plate than her last, and still presented a "really good dish" on her final day.
"I had three goals going into MasterChef," Dinh said.
"One was not to leave first, two was to make it to the top 10, and three was to win.
"So two out of three ticked - I'm pretty pleased about that."
Dinh said the quality of the competition on MasterChef was "incredibly high", but it was not only their skills that made her fellow contestants challenging to contend against.
She described them as "incredible people" whose fate in the competition she cared about just as much as her own.
"So it was really hard to go up against them day in, day out... But overall it was so inspiring, and it taught me to be a better cook and a better person, just by being around them," Dinh said.
Meeting some of her idols, like Luke Nguyen and Jamie Oliver, stand out as obvious highlights from her time on MasterChef.
But above all, she loved meeting and befriending the 21 other contestants.
"It was such an incredible thing to be a part of such a big family that shares a love for food like that," Dinh said.
They grew so close that Dinh does consider them family, even though they are again scattered across Australia.
"Being away from my family was really hard when I was in Melbourne for MasterChef, but to have my other family down there was really nice," she said.
"But now that I'm back home, I'm away from my other family again, so I feel so torn and I feel lost."
Dinh went into the competition as an artist with her own lettering, signwriting and mural business The Marker and has since added chef to her resume, picking up jobs in the kitchens at Wollongong restaurant K.malu and Surry Hills bar Beyond the Bookcase.
Dinh met K.malu co-owner and chef Keana Lufe at an event a year ago and upon leaving MasterChef, asked her if she could do work experience - anything - to gain knowledge in a commercial kitchen.
She now works a couple of shifts there a week.
"It's the best working environment and I can't imagine not working in food now, and that's pretty much because of Keana and Maria [Luciani, K.malu's co-owner]," she said.
Juggling her three jobs - along with maintaining her social media presence, which is a job in itself - is hectic, but one Dinh "wouldn't trade for the world".
She has her sights set now on learning as much as she can in commercial kitchens and the culinary industry, with a view to ultimately create experiences where people can enjoy a meal and in-depth conversations with family and friends triggered by art.
"To be able to create a pop-up or collaborate with local businesses, to have an in-dining experience where I can showcase art and intertwine that with food that's equally as thought-provoking, that's the end goal," Dinh said.
People can follow Dinh's post-MasterChef career via her Instagram page @gilldinh.
