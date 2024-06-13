Koonawarra woman involved in $6500 Centrelink scam

A Koonawarra woman was caught in a sophisticated Centrelink scam, which fleeced the taxpayer of $6500.
Kim Marie Da Silva, 48, was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, June 13 after she earlier pleaded guilty to one count of dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime after federal investigations found she was part of a scheme that fraudulently claimed benefits from Centrelink.
Between September 19, 2019 and October 10, 2019, Da Silva received $6532.94 in her bank account in advanced family tax benefit and carer payments to which she was not entitled.
The scheme operated through Da Silva's account, however it was not suggested that she was the ultimate organiser or beneficiary of the scam.
The way the fraud operated was that claims for advance payments of the family tax benefit were made through Da Silva's Centrelink account.
These payments were then repaid using a credit card that did not belong to Da Silva, enabling the scammer to make another advance claim.
The repayments were made with a credit card without the knowledge of the card holder.
However, the money did not return to the government's coffers, as each of the repayments were reversed by the cardholder.
Over the course of three weeks, the scheme netted $6532.94 across 13 transactions, all of which were deposited into Da Silva's bank account, with the funds then being withdrawn from Da Silva's account.
The scheme worked through a loophole where those eligible for benefits can claim these payment in advance. If the payments are then repaid to the federal government, another advance claim can be made.
In most cases, the repayments were made before the advance payment had even arrived in Da Silva's account.
However, in this case, the repayments were disputed and then reversed by the Reserve Bank of Australia, meaning the scammers were able to keep the cash.
It is unknown whether the mastermind of the scheme has been before the courts.
The Commonwealth alleged that Da Silva should have known the money that was coming into her account was likely the proceeds of crime as it was "grossly disproportionate" to Da Silva's normal income and expenditure.
At the time, Da Silva's only income was from Centrelink, in which she received about $2000 a month.
In just three weeks, Da Silva received cash roughly equivalent to three months of her regular income.
Her bank transactions also show much higher outgoings during that period. In the month prior, Da Silva spent $2350, while her expenditure during the scam period of $8732.66.
Investigators sought to interview Da Silva in March, 2020, however she did not respond.
After the matter found its way to the courts, Da Silva entered a guilty plea.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced Da Silva to a two year community corrections order.
