Resurgent Ben Murdoch-Masila loving life as Dragons' man in the middle

He's turned heads with a form resurgence and Dragons wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila says a shift to the middle of the park has given him a new lease on NRL life that could see him extend his career into a 15th year.
The 33-year-old has notched a combined 236 top-grade games, wedging five years with Salford and Warrington in the Super League between two NRL stints.
He linked with former Tonga assistant Anthony Griffin in Wollongong last season, with the 14-Test veteran among a host of players free to look elsewhere when Shane Flanagan arrived following Griffin's sacking at the end of 2023.
An influx of edge back-row talent to the club could easily have seen Murdoch-Masila resigned to NSW Cup purgatory.
He's instead carved out a fresh niche as a middle forward and established himself in the club's senior leadership group.
It's something he puts down to some frank discussions with Flanagan.
"That's just what Flano does," Murdoch-Masila said.
"When he first came he said he wanted me to be a leader on and off the field and that helps, that he does see me in his plans. That made me feel good at the start of the season and I'm loving it at the moment.
"Playing back row I was playing pretty long minutes, not knowing when I was coming off or if I was going to stay on for the full 80, but Flano's given me a [set] role.
"He's telling me before games how long I'm going to play and I can get my head around that. That helps mentally, knowing what I can do in that small amount of time.
"It's pretty much 'as soon as you get on, get your run, run hard, tackle hard'. A lot of it comes down to you as well, you've got to get yourself in and stuff like that, but it's working for me at the moment."
While Flanagan put an entire under-achieving squad on notice when he arrived in Wollongong, the flip-side has seen him reward the likes of Jaydn Su'A and Francis Molo with new contracts on the back of top form.
The opportunity to extend his stay could also arise for Murdoch-Masila if he maintains his form in the middle rotation, but it's not something he's preoccupied with.
"I'm at the back end of my career and that kind of stuff doesn't really faze me," he said.
"I feel like I could go another year, but I'm not too fussed. If it happens it happens, if it doesn't, I've had an awesome career.
"I've made lifelong friends, my family's gotten to see pretty much half the world being over in England as well.
"It's a beautiful part of the world down here in Wollongong, so I'm enjoying myself at the moment.
"I enjoy helping others rather than myself. If I'm helping others, it makes me happy, it makes me play good, makes me feel good.
"If you're playing good, you'll earn [a contract], but it's hard for me to look too far ahead at the moment. If I do, then I lose myself."
He won't be the only one looking to stick around if the Dragons keep producing performances like last week's 56-14 rout of the Tigers in Wollongong.
Having trailed 14-12 at the break, the second-half onslaught dramatically bucked a trend of fade-outs that had earlier plagued their season.
"I think as soon as those boys backing up from Origin walk into the shed and start getting dressed, you get confident that it's going to be a pretty good game and it turned out to be," Murdoch-Masila said.
"It was pretty special to be a part of. Being in the middle and going into halftime, we thought it was going to be a pretty close game, but you could feel it the first five-10 minutes of that second half, we were just on top of them.
"It kind of helps having Flano firing us up at half time. Sometimes it's not Flano, sometimes it's Dean Young or Carry (Ryan Carr).
"The weekend just gone, it was Dean Young, not firing up the whole squad, but just a couple of individuals with some constructive criticism that helped get the boys firing."
Flanagan will be desperate to see his side notch three wins on the trot for the first time this season against the Sea Eagles at Brookvale on Sunday, the two points even more valuable heading into a round-16 bye.
"We expect a big strong physical game and it's always hard going to Brookie," Murodch-Masila said.
"They're obviously trying to get one back up on us after we got them earlier in the season. \
"We're coming off two wins and leading into the bye we're really focused on this week and getting those four points."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.