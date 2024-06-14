NSW Origin call a 'pinch yourself' moment for Steelers gun Hayden Buchanan

He already boasts a swag of rep jumpers in his wardrobe, but Steelers star Hayden Buchanan says earning his first with 'Origin' on the badge hits differently.
The highly-touted Gerringong product was this week named in the NSW Under 19s side for next week's clash with Queensland at Leichhardt Oval.
It came as no surprise to many given the huge wraps the hard-running centre has earned on his way through the junior ranks, most recently claiming Illawarra's SG Ball Player of the Year gong.
It didn't stop the 2023 Australian Schoolboys rep pinching himself when the phone rang.
"It's been a childhood dream, so to represent the state at the Under 19s level, I was so excited when I got the call," Buchanan said.
"Telling my friends and family was pretty special as well and I'm just really looking forward to it all, the camp, the week and the game. It's going to be really special.
"This is probably the biggest game I've played in my life. The word (Origin) itself is massive, the rivalry is huge between NSW and Queensland.
"I've watched the previous years, it looks like a lot of fast footy, it looks tough. The start to the games especially are always pretty physical.
"Very fast, very physical and intense is what I'm expecting. I'll definitely be carrying it a lot out of yardage, so I'm well and truly prepared to roll the sleeves up."
The call-up follows a stellar SG Ball campaign in which he was a shining light for a Steelers outfit that advanced the finals despite being decimated by injuries in the latter half of the season.
It was enough to earn selection for City Under 18s - a quirk of eligibility criteria that saw the South Coast product travelling two hours to Sydney just to don the blue and gold.
"It was a little bit unique considering I'm definitely from the country," he said.
"I lived in Mona Vale for a year, so I guess I'm kind of City, but that was a really good camp to be a part of.
"I was really happy with how the [Steelers] team went, we had such a good culture there. We got hit really hard with injuries, which probably changed the course of our season a bit.
"The coaching staff was really good, Timmo's (Shaun Timmins) the assistant coach for NSW too, but Piggy (Mark Riddell) and Brian Norrie are really great blokes to learn off.
"Unfortunately we bowed out in the first round [of the finals] but it was a really good season."
The step up to SG Ball level came on the back of his first NRL preseason with the Dragons, something that proved an eye-opener.
"It was very surreal when I first walked into training and went 'wow, there's Lomax, Su'A, Ben Hunt'," he said.
"It was my first day of training with any of them and you sort of pinch yourself at the start. It was definitely a big step up, there's no rest at all.
"You've constantly got to be in the right position at the right time or you're out of position and making a mistake. That was probably the biggest thing, but probably just the standards as well.
"Flano (Shane Flanagan) was really good. He got everyone together, we all felt included and like we belonged there, and everyone ripped in.
"His message to me was just 'train as hard as you can and do as much as you can to test the first graders and take it from there'."
While injuries may have cruelled the Steelers SG Ball title push, the overall result paints a welcome picture for St George Illawarra fans, with the Dragons going on to claim the silverware under coach Willie Talau.
Dragons stars Jacob Halangahu and Loko Pasifiki Tonga are also in the Blues squad, with Buchanan hoping to play plenty more football with them as they graduate into the Dragons NRL ranks.
"There's some really talented kids across those two [SG Ball] teams so it's super exciting," he said.
"Loko and Jacob are obviously also representing NSW and Finau (Latu) probably wasn't too far off, he played for City as well.
"I hope everyone stays at the Dragons and we all come through together because it could be very special."
