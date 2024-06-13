Missing man Sergio, 94, sparks police search in the Illawarra tonight

There are concerns tonight for an elderly dementia sufferer who slipped out of a South Coast facility and caught the train to Wollongong.
Police are appealing for public assistance to find Sergio Napoleoni, aged 94.
Mr Napoleoni went missing from a Culburra Beach residential care facility at abotu 10 today (Thursday 13 June 2024).
Staff at the IRT facility raised the alarm.
Police say Mr Napoleoni was last seen at an address on Merimbula Street, Flinders at about 3.20pm.
The Mercury has confirmed he used to live in Flinders, and it is thought he may have been trying to return to his former home.
When he was unable to be contacted or located, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Sergio due to his age and because he is living with dementia.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of a thin build, with short grey hair.
Sergio is believed to have caught a train from Bomaderry Railway Station to Wollongong.
Police say he may have caught a taxi from the Merimbula Street, Flinders address.
Anyone with information into Sergio's whereabouts is urged to call nearest police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.