Collegians looking to kickstart campaign in home showdown with Thirroul

It says a lot about Collegians' luckless 2024 campaign that losing key forward Josh Dowel for three weeks isn't the most frustrating thing that's happened.
Not that anyone's thrilled about it in Dogs camp, least of all Dowel himself, but it's just one of many headaches for coach Peter Hooper.
Already dealing with a high turnover from last year's grand final side, the Dogs also find themselves two games in the hole when it comes to scheduling having had two fixtures washed out.
A planned make-up clash with De La Salle over the long weekend was, ironically, also washed out and is still to be made up.
Despite sitting at a respectable 2-2, the Dogs two victories have been get-out-of-jail jobs against a game Dapto outfit having fallen comfortably short of heavyweights Thirroul and Wests.
Facing a further three-week hiatus of his own due to suspension (shoulder charge), Dowel admits it feels like his side's campaign is yet to truly get started.
"It's been a real annoying one this year," Dowel said.
"We can't really string many matches together because of the washout round or the rep round or something else.
"It's been a bit of a slow start. We're still trying to find out the right connection through our spine, we've changed it up over the few games we have played.
"We're still fine-tuning what works because, especially not having any trials, we didn't really get to try anything there.
"From round one it's been a little bit trial and error until we get it right.
"We've only had three-four games together, so we're not expecting any miracles.
"We all know how we want to play, it's just connecting all of it together to make an 80 minute performance."
The disruptions will leave them with games to make up down the stretch, but Dowel said it's not something his side can afford to look at.
"It's just just been a weird year and we've just got to take every week as it comes at the moment," he said.
"We were all ready to play De La last weekend and then that got canceled, so we pushed that aside and move onto the next.
"The older heads like me, Butchy (Blake Phillips), Runc (Charly Runciman) know each others' game, we all trust the process.
"We're not pushing alarm bells yet, but we'd like to string a few together and start really putting some good performances in."
Despite some notable departures, the Collies squad remains chock-full of premiership-winners, with Dowel boasting three grand final victories in four top-grade seasons with the club.
He's seen enough to know that the ultimate success does not rest on how a side's playing in June.
"Just to be anywhere in the top four, you play two games of good footy and you're in the big dance," he said.
"It just happens so quickly. I don't know what we come last year, but we played De La, beat them, went straight in and Thirroul did it the hard way
"There's been other years we've done it the hard way, and we've gone in minor premiers one year too, so it doesn't really matter.
"You've just got to get there and it's a different comp."
While it remains the end goal, Dowel feels there's no better way jump-start his side's push at a third grand final appearance in as many years than Saturday's home clash with the Butchers.
"If we can knock off your Thirroul, De La or Wests it will give the boys a lot of confidence," Dowel said.
"They're usually your top four, even though Dapto are playing very well at the moment and nearly pulled our pants down the other day.
"We've had probably 50-60 minutes of real good footy, and then the other stuff just hasn't really gone our way.
"Just to notch a good game up against them, and just an 80-minute performance against anyone, can really get our season going."
