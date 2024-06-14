Time to take down the palm tree up a pole, says Scully

Crown Street Mall's infamous palm tree up a pole needs to be taken down, according to Wollongong MP Paul Scully.
But a Wollongong City Council spokesperson said it wasn't going anywhere for years.
The palm tree has sparked controversy and confusion since it was installed as part of a larger public art installation in 2017.
A burger joint launched a campaign to take it down and replant it somewhere else, while TikTokers have seen it as a ripe source of content.
It has even been set on fire - on New Year's Day 2022 someone threw a lit firecracker at the base and flames took hold.
In his Facebook post on the newest piece of public art in the city - the Cailtin Foord mural on the side of Wollongong Central - Mr Scully responded to a comment about that palm tree up that pole.
He'd said it was time to bring the tree back down to earth - though not because he has any personal dislike of the memorable piece of vegetation.
"It's not to say I don't have any particular views on the palm tree up a pole - although it's there are diverse views about that," Mr Scully said.
"I just think periodically you need to refresh that public art offering.
"And I think it's probably worthwhile at least considering whether or not we should relocate the palm tree up a pole and replace it with something."
That doesn't mean the palm tree would get "thrown onto the scrap heap"; Mr Scully said it could be displayed somewhere else or even planted in the ground.
"We've seen other pieces of public art around Wollongong move periodically, be relocated into different different areas and and it allows you to refresh what's there," Mr Scully said.
The council spokesperson said the Illawarra Placed Landscape artwork was created by Mike Hewson, who has gone on to create other works in Melbourne, Sydney and New Zealand, with similar elements to the Wollongong work.
The spokesperson said that, while the palm tree up a pole had been drawing all the attention, it was only part of a larger public art display.
"There are a number of components that make up the public artwork, Illawarra Placed Landscape," the spokesperson said.
"These include a series of sandstone blocks, a rock playground with swing, two palms that lie horizontally at ground level and the palm on a pole.
"The expected lifespan of a commissioned artwork of this scale and size is up to 25 years.
"At this time, there are no plans to make any changes to the artwork.''
