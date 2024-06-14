Kiama's injured stars on track for 'business-end' of Illawarra rugby season

Seven of the nine Kiama players who represented the Illawarriors at the NSW Country Championships will be back on deck for the Cows clash against Wollongong Vikings on Saturday.
Only the injured duo of Simiki Lufe and Mick Taylor will miss the Kiama Showground fixture, which will see the two teams play-off for the Black and Blue Cup.
Lufe is expected to return for Kiama's next game but Taylor will be out for four to six weeks with a fractured eye socked he picked up while playing for Illawarriors.
Kiama coach James Patrick said Taylor would be missed but the silver-lining was he would be back for the business end of the season.
By season's end the table-topping Cows could also welcome back Paul Asquith from a horror leg-injury which has kept him sidelined since last September, with Patrick confirming Kiama's inspirational skipper should be back to full training by the end of this month.
"I haven't spoken to Paul but we're hoping he could return in some capacity," the coach said.
"It's one of those things that I'd hate to rush. If it doesn't happen this year, it doesn't happen, it will be better next year. But if we get him back it's going to be a huge bonus for us.
"He should be back to full training maybe by the end of the month. We will gauge off him if or when he is ready to return. He has been in professional outfits before, so he knows his body and what he's capable of doing.
"So we will just leave it up to him and the physios and doctors to dictate terms on his return."
Patrick though was confident he would see one of his other key players in Mick Taylor return to the field later in the campaign.
"With Mick four to six weeks is probably the best outcome for us because we get him back at the business end of the season," he said.
"Mick is a champion player and the injury is unfortunate for him and the team but he will be back and we will be happy to have him back.
"I thought all our players who represented the Illawarriors did well and deserved their selection."
Kiama head into their round nine stoush against the visiting Vikings in top spot, with their only loss from six-games occurring against the undefeated back-to-back Illawarra District Rugby Union champions Shoalhaven, who sit in second place with five wins from as many outings.
Patrick was happy with how Kiama were tracking, adding his team were looking forward to playing a Vikings side they haven't played for awhile.
"It's a big game for both clubs with the Black and Blue Cup up for grabs," he said.
"Vikings held it for awhile and we only got it back recently and we want to win on Saturday so we can retain the Cup.
"There will be a lot of old hands from both clubs at the ground to watch so both teams will be keen to get the win.
"If previous encounters are anything to go by it should be a bruising encounter.
"We are looking forward to the contest and will be out to put our best foot forward and hopefully come away with the win."
In the other Illawarra rugby games on Saturday, Bowral hosts Camden and Shoalhaven welcomes Tech Waratahs to Shoalhaven Rugby Park.
