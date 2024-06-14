How to claim for construction site injuries Advertising Feature

Aimee Lanyon, associate at Turner Freeman Lawyers. Picture supplied

Have you been injured on a construction site during the course of your employment?

It is important to obtain legal advice from specialist personal injury lawyers as soon as possible after an accident on a construction site occurs, as the circumstances of your injury may allow you to pursue a number of different claims for compensation concurrently.



These claims are explained below.

Workers Compensation

If employment is the main or substantial contributing factor to the development, aggravation, acceleration, exacerbation or deterioration of your injuries, you should lodge a claim for workers compensation benefits.

The benefits you may be entitled to receive include weekly income loss benefits representing a portion of your pre-injury earnings if you are incapacitated for employment; the right to have reasonably necessary treatment expenses paid by an insurer; and a lump-sum payment representing your permanent impairment.

Claims against Third Parties

When an accident occurs due to the negligent acts or omissions of a third-party, such as an employee of a different contractor at the construction site, or due to a hazard or defect which the principal contractor is responsible for, then a claim for damages against the third-party company may be available.

This type of claim is made pursuant to the Civil Liability Act and is generally worth more than compared to the limited statutory workers compensation benefits.

Damages are paid as a tax-free lump sum, where a claim is successful. The type of damages available can include:

1. Non-Economic Loss: Damages for non-economic loss represents payment for the pain, suffering, loss of amenities of life and disfigurement caused by the injuries. The current maximum value of a claim for non-economic loss is capped at $722,000.

2. Treatment Expenses: This includes reimbursement of past treatment expenses you may be personally out-of-pocket for and also damages for future treatment expenses such as surgeries and the cost of specialist appointments expected to be incurred, for life.

3. Economic Loss: This represents the income loss and superannuation loss you have suffered since the accident and will likely continue to suffer until retirement age, due to an ongoing incapacity to return to employment.

4. Domestic Care and Assistance: Past and future damages can be claimed if you can no longer perform general household chores, such as gardening, lawn mowing, laundry and cleaning duties.

Superannuation Claims

Some individuals have additional insurance attached to their superannuation membership known as "total and permanent disablement insurance" [TPD].

If you are deemed to be totally and permanently disabled from returning to employment for which you are qualified and experienced because of your injuries, then you may be entitled to make a claim through your superannuation fund for the TPD insurance.

For further information contact the team at Turner Freeman Lawyers by calling 4220 5250 or visit the website at turnerfreeman.com.au.