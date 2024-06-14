CBD bar wants to stay up late on a school night

A new CBD bar is hoping people are keen to kick on after midnight on a Sunday.
While it is a school night for many, the Crown Street bar Halfway - which opened late last year - is looking to keep the doors open until 2am on a Monday morning.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council to change the hours on Thursday and Sunday nights from midnight to 2am - the same time as it closes the doors of a Friday and Saturday night.
The statement of environmental effects states there is a gap in the market, with very few CBD venues open past midnight on Thursday and none on a Sunday.
"There are several businesses open past 12am on a Thursday, most of which are pubs offering gaming premises, and the only small bar being Bevanda," the statement of environmental effects said.
"Therefore, it is evident that there is a current lack of venues, similar in nature to Halfway, which operate past 12am, revealing a gap in the Wollongong night-time economy."
That places like The Grand, the Illawarra Hotel and Dicey Riley's are open past midnight on Thursday suggested the later closing times "have already been tested within the city centre".
With no other CBD venues opening after midnight on Sunday, the application noted its proposed 2am closure could serve as a test case.
"This modification application aims to extend the operation hours on Sunday till 2am such that it can be used as a case study for applications in the future," the statement of environmental effects said.
"The subject use, being a small bar, and the subject site, being sufficiently separated from residential and in good proximity to the city centre, provide a great option to test the parameters of Sunday operation hours."
The application also noted that there had been no complaints arising from the 2am closing times already in place on Fridays and Saturdays.
"Council should support this application to investigate and diversify Wollongong's nightlife on Sundays," the statement of environmental effects said.
The development application is on public exhibition until June 27
