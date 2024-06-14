Wollongong Wolves junior Tate Russell finds new A-League home

Wollongong's own Tate Russell has found a new A-League home just a day after news filtered through his eight-year stint with Western Sydney Wanderers was over.
The Wolves junior has inked a two-year deal with Western United.
United boasted the club was ecstatic to secure the services of the "explosive" 24-year-old right back.
Ex-Olyroo Russell, who amassed 85 A-League Men appearances for the Wanderers, said he believed Western United was the best place for him to bring out his best football.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity Western United has given me to have a fresh start and re-energise my career," he said.
"I'm looking forward to being part of the first full season at United's new home in Tarneit and helping the club continue to grow."
Western United general manager of football Mal Impiombato said Russell's game would perfectly complement United's squad and would energise the fans at Ironbark Fields.
"Tate's quality is easy for all to see and his ambition and determination as a person will fit seamlessly in with our Club culture and our vision for this season's team," he said.
"We want to play a fast-paced, dynamic style of football and Tate will help us do that with his speed, strength and excellent end product from the right-hand side.
"Still at such a young age he has fantastic experience under his belt and a lot of growth still to come, and we are delighted to see that come to fruition with us in Tarneit."
Russell is set to meet his new teammates and coaches when Western United starts pre-season training later this month and will be eyeing a debut in July's Australia Cup Final Rounds Play-Off against Newcastle Jets in Darwin.
