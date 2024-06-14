Traffic improvements through Bulli CBD delayed

Bulli residents will have to wait a while longer before long-promised work to improve congestion through the suburban CBD strip begins.
Three years ago Transport for NSW has flagged a number of changes to the Princes Highway to alleviate traffic jams.
These included no right turns either into or out of Station Street, a right turn arrow on the lights at the Park Road intersection, removing parking from the western side of Railway Street and extra spots in the Bulli station car park.
Original plans to extend the clearways have since been scrapped; at least until after the effect of the other works can be gauged.
Debate about extending the clearways - which were opposed by Bulli businesses but supported by motorists - had delayed the start of other works.
That had been due to start in early 2024 but has since been pushed back to the end of the year.
"This year Transport for NSW has been carrying out preparation work including heritage and environment assessments to inform the Review of Environmental Factors, as well as further traffic investigations to better understand the impacts of not implementing the clearways," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"We are still working through this preparation work to inform the implementation schedule.
"Transport for NSW will provide more detail on timing and traffic impacts associated with the Bulli town centre improvements as details are available."
