Taking on the world: Shamrocks junior Doyle named in U20 Wallabies squad

It couldn't have been planned any better.
Eamon Doyle learned he'd made the Wallabies U20 World Cup squad as his family celebrated his granddad's 90th birthday.
The Woonona Shamrocks junior was home in Austinmer when head coach Nathan Grey phoned him about his inclusion in the squad for the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.
"It was great timing. My pop's always been a big supporter - first of my dad when he played and then me," the Sydney University student said.
"So it was fantastic to be at home with everyone when I heard."
Doyle is one of three South Coast players in the squad. Nowra local Jarrah McLeod has made it as has Doyle's mate and fellow Illawarra junior Ollie McCrea.
"We played a year together in juniors - Shamrocks U15s," Doyle explained.
The 19-year-old McCrea, who spent most of his junior years with Tech-Waratahs, played a part in the junior Wallabies fifth-placing at last year's U20 championship.
The two rising stars also live at the same college on campus at Sydney Uni.
"We see a bit of each other," Doyle said. "It's good."
Both also played Shute Shield rugby last season; Doyle for the students, McCrea for Eastern Suburbs.
Doyle's progression through the ranks has been copybook.
From pre-season with the Waratahs Academy, then Waratahs A games, Doyle knew he was in the reckoning when he was added to the squad at the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 tournament in Queensland last month.
"There was an injury and I got the call and flew up there straight away. I was in camp for five days," he said.
Long enough to know he wanted more: "But I really wasn't sure if I was in the mix for South Africa."
With that uncertainty now overcome, the backrower will fly to Cape Town with the 30-strong squad on June 22.
"We've selected an exciting group of players who have been delivering impressive performances for their club sides over the last few weeks," coach Grey said.
"The opportunity for these young men to now come together and represent Australia on the world stage is truly special."
Two formers Wallabies, backrowers Matt Cockbain and Ben Mowen are part of Grey's coaching team.
Australia will play pool games against Georgia, Ireland and Italy when the championships kick off on June 29.
