Convicted child sex offender released pending 'inevitable' jail sentence

A convicted child sex offender has been released into the community in Wollongong while awaiting his sentence.
Richard Thomas Nicholson, 68, was found guilty by a jury in May on two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and one count of indecent sexual assault on a person between 14 and 16 years of age.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a number of other similar charges.
The offences Nicholson was found guilty of have maximum penalties of up to ten years in prison.
Nicholson had pleaded not guilty and was on bail prior to his conviction.
After the jury handed down its verdict, the Crown applied for Nicholson to be detained while he awaited his sentence date, however Nicholson's representatives opposed this.
A hearing for the Crown's detention application was heard on Friday, June 14 at Wollongong District Court before Judge William Fitzsimmons.
For Nicholson to be detained prior to his sentence, Judge Fitzsimmons would have to be satisfied that it would be inevitable that Nicholson would serve a term of imprisonment and that there were no special or exceptional circumstances that would justify Nicholson remaining in the community.
Nicholson's barrister, Rebecca Suters argued that given the historical nature of the offences and Nicholson's otherwise clear criminal record, there was a possibility that he would not be sentenced to a term of imprisonment.
However, Judge Fitzsimmons found that it was clear that Nicholson would serve time in prison after being sentenced.
"The Court cannot ignore the offender pleaded not guilty to each of the offences, was found guilty following a full trial with included cross examination of the victim," he said.
"Given the seriousness of the offences and the maximum penalty, I am satisfied that at least it is realistically inevitable that a sentence of full time imprisonment will be imposed."
Ms Suters also noted her client's Parkinson's diagnosis, which required specific pain medications.
Statements from medical professionals were tendered to the court that indicated Nicholson's symptoms were becoming more severe and consultations via audio-visual link were not ideal. Nicholson also needed to exercise on a daily basis and undergo in-person physiotherapy.
These factors led Judge Fitzsimmons to find there were special and exceptional circumstances which justified Nicholson remaining in the community, subject to strict bail conditions.
These include remaining at his address in southern NSW, report three times a week to his local police station and surrendering his passport.
Nicholson will face a sentence hearing on November 1.
