Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour Sharks out to maintain winning run against 'confident' Warilla

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 14 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's always a bit of niggle whenever Shellharbour Sharks play Warilla-Lake South Gorillas. The Group Seven rugby league heavyweights meet at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday, June 16. Picture by Sylvia Liber
There's always a bit of niggle whenever Shellharbour Sharks play Warilla-Lake South Gorillas. The Group Seven rugby league heavyweights meet at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday, June 16. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah wasn't joking when he said you can throw the form book out the window whenever his team plays Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.