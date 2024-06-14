Shellharbour Sharks out to maintain winning run against 'confident' Warilla

Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah wasn't joking when he said you can throw the form book out the window whenever his team plays Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
If history is any guide Sunday's local derby at Ron Costello Oval will also be a fierce, physical battle with neither team giving an inch.
That's what Atallah is expecting and has vowed the Sharks will fight fire with fire.
But more importantly the coach expects his Group Seven rugby league leaders to play the tough, disciplined football which has seen them win all seven games the Sharks have played this season.
"We've got to stick to what's worked for us all season. We can't afford to get sidetracked by what teams do, it's all about playing to our strengths and working hard for each other," Atallah said.
'The form book really doesn't matter whenever we play Warilla. Regardless of who is doing well, it's always a tough and close game, and I don't expect anything different on Sunday.
"From our perspective we just have to control what we can control. It's been a bit annoying with the weather and all the stop-start in terms of games, but that's out of our control, when it's game day we need to be ready to perform.
"We've been able to do that to date and have won seven straight games but if we get too carried away that's where are winning streak will end.
"We've put ourselves in a good position but we're not even at the halfway mark yet.
"We just need to take it a week at a time and I'm sure if we do we will have a good season."
Third-placed Warilla are also enjoying a good season and have won five games, drawn one and lost one of their seven games to date.
Though the Gav Walsh-coached outfit are looking to bounce back from a tough last-start loss to Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles.
Having endured a disappointing 2023, the Gorillas have looked the goods this year but Walsh said Warilla needed to beat reigning champions Gerringong and heavyweights Shellharbour to prove they're the real deal in 2024.
Unfortunately for Warilla and Walsh, rain washed out their first scheduled meetings against the competition heavyweights.
"We had a number of players out against Albion Park but full credit to them, they were too good on the day," Walsh said.
"About five of the eight that were out that day are back, which will help us greatly this weekend.
"It's going to be another tough game, there's no doubt about that. It's a local derby and we're playing off for the Jarrod Morgan Shield.
"Not playing each other in round one because of rain, it has kind of prolonged the grudge match a bit..
"But I'm sure they'll be up for it as well. We're ready and have prepared well and I'm sure they've done the same and it should be another big game."
Walsh said while it wasn't a must-win game Warilla could really ill-afford to drop too far behind the unbeaten Sharks.
"Look I think there's a bit of pressure on them to keep their clean sheet, with no losses," he said.
"When you're cruising along without having lost yet, pressure does come with that, but obviously they're dealing with that pretty well at the moment.
"A win for us keeps us in the hunt while a loss is a bit of another dent in the road.
"But I'm confident we'll get the win on the weekend and get back in the winner's circle and keep moving forward.
"We will be able to gauge where we're at. Shellharbour are the team to beat as they're obviously on top of the tree at the moment.
"We will know after the game where we are at, definitely."
Round 10 of the Group Seven rugby league competition kicks off on Saturday with Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs playing Nowra Bomaderry Jets at Bill Andriske Oval.
It continues on Sunday with Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles battling Stingrays at Centenary Field and Kiama Knights taking on Jamberoo at Kiama Showground.
