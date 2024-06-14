How a former student is bringing Dharawal culture to Koonawarra kids

Dharawal man Lee Moran does not remember learning anything about Aboriginal culture when he attended Koonawarra Public School in the 1980s.
Now back at the school as an Aboriginal education officer and student support officer, Mr Moran is ensuring the current crop of students - as well as staff and parents - have knowledge of Dharawal culture and language.
Key to this education is his program Deadly Dharawals, which involves both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students throughout the school and is something Mr Moran says is about closing the gap.
It starts with the creation of reflection sticks: "just a little stick that we carve out and we paint and we decorate in cultural designs".
"Basically, that reflection stick is about them and who they are, and if they're ever feeling some type of emotion they can reflect on that stick and remember what we do in Deadly Dharawals, to help them engage back in their learning," Mr Moran said.
Other activities include painting animal designs, and emu callers (instruments traditionally used as hunting tools) for the girls and didgeridoo for the boys.
The students are also involved in a yarning circle which begins with an acknowledgement of country conducted by a child.
"Once they do that, then they become the team leader of that group, so there's a bit of responsibility and respect as well that the kids learn," Mr Moran said.
On top of all that, Mr Moran teaches the children Dharawal words.
He said coming back to the school and being able to teach children Aboriginal knowledge was a "great honour".
"Today, for instance... we had our non-Indigenous kids speaking Dharawal language to our Aboriginal students... it's great to see, and they take that out in the community and then, hopefully it becomes second nature," Mr Moran said on Friday.
The school incorporates Aboriginal knowledge into its culture beyond the Deadly Dharawal program.
Every class in the school does a yarning circle, where students discuss emotions and connection to country, a practice Mr Moran says everyone is engaged with.
He has also extended the Deadly Dharawals education to teachers and the parents of students.
"Back in the day, it wasn't really taught, so for our teachers to be on board and engage in Aboriginal culture, I'm so thankful for them, to be able to be part of my culture and spread that knowledge as well," Mr Moran said.
Principal Amanda Kowalczyk said she was grateful for how Mr Moran had helped her connect to country.
She described him as someone who attracted the respect and interest of students.
"What Lee offers is a genuine narrative around what he knows and what knowledge has been shared with him... Every conversation that he has with a child or with an adult is a learning experience," Ms Kowalczyk said.
