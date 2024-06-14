It's happening: Illawarra wind zone decision made

It's been a contentious sometimes tense time since news of a wind zone off the Illawarra's coast gripped the region.
When speculation began in September 2021, few would have believed how fierce community debate was to become.
Today, after an official announcement about the wind zone declaration, reporter Connor Pearce will sit down with Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen to learn more. We'll share that discussion and what it means for the Illawarra on our website later this afternoon.
On a state level, it's all about Tuesday's budget and how it'll hit your hip pocket.
Reporter Kate McIlwain spoke to state treasurer Daniel Mookhey about what the Illawarra can expect.
