The latest generation of Illawarra rising stars you should know

If you don't know it already, remember the name Hayden Buchanan.
That's the hot tip not just from rugby league reporter Mitch Jennings but the NSW U19 selectors as the countdown to Origin 2 continues.
Buchanan, a blockbusting centre who won the Steelers SG Ball Player of the Year gong, will pull on a blue jumper against Queensland at Leichhardt Oval next week.
It's no accident he's there, the raps are plenty and prolific in nature.
And while we're talking young guns, there's a couple of rising Illawarra rugby stars named in the Wallabies U20 squad for the World Cup in South Africa too.
Enjoy your dose of footy this weekend - whatever the code.
