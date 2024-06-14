Woonona man avoids $2200 fine for leaving van unlocked

A Woonona man has avoided a fine for leaving a car unlocked, for now.
The little known law can leave unwitting drivers with a $129 on the spot fine, or up to $2200 if the fine is pursued through the courts, as well as ample frustration due to the obscure nature of the law.
Under section 213 of the NSW Road Rules 2014, it is an offence to leave a parked car unsecure.
This includes leaving the car unlocked and the windows down by more than two centimetres.
The law also prohibits drivers from leaving the car without the parking brake applied or the engine on.
If the driver is more than three metres away from the car and there is no person 16 or over in the car, the law applies.
For Christopher Simon McDonnell, he was made aware of this law on November 16, 2023.
On that date, he was issued a court attendance notice after police had earlier that year spotted a white van parked on a grassy vacant lot between Molloy Street and Memorial Drive, Bulli.
Police allege that the Toyota Hiace was parked illegally and unsecured.
However, the Mercury understands that McDonnell argues that he does not even own the vehicle, and is the victim of identity fraud.
A court date was set for January, however was put over until Friday, June 14.
A decision was adjourned further, to allow for police to investigate McDonnell's claims, which he supported with documentation supplied to the court, that another person had registered the vehicle in his name, without his consent.
