Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woonona man avoids $2200 fine for leaving van unlocked

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 14 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The van was parked at the same location where the pictured van is at the beginning of Memorial Drive in Bulli. Picture from Google Maps
The van was parked at the same location where the pictured van is at the beginning of Memorial Drive in Bulli. Picture from Google Maps

A Woonona man has avoided a fine for leaving a car unlocked, for now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.