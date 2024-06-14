Wollongong loses its greatest not-a-kebab shop as the King steps down

The King is gone.
Long live the King!
Wollongong has lost its greatest not-a-kebab shop after the Souva King on Kembla St shut his doors last weekend.
As far as devastating eatery closures go, this one is five out of five bawling emojis. It's up there with the day Oscar's Spanish deli closed in Warrawong.
Some of you have processed the loss already, having seen the Souva King himself, Frank Kaadan, wiping away a tear with a takeaway tissue in a video he posted on Facebook last week.
To the others who did not know: it's too late. Your chance to duck in there for one last perfect falafel roll, or some rotisserie-grilled lamb as good as it gets anywhere, has passed.
There is (was) no better kebab on the Illawarra. And it's not a kebab, of course, it's a souva. There was no better souva either.
That was his catchcry- "It's not a kebab, it's a souva" - painted on the wall near his celebrity autographs and Melbourne gig posters.
You can watch Frank's video again, as many times as you want, but it's not going to bring his souvlaki house back to its Kembla St digs where he opened in September, 2012, and started giving Wollongong diners an education in the art of souvlaki, Melbourne style.
The term "diners" is used loosely as this was a late-night operation as well as one for the more polite daylight hours. But that's the way it goes in Melbourne and that's the way it went on Kembla St.
Places like this wreck the fine dining/street food hierarchy anyway. I challenge any fine diner to produce lamb as good as Frank's: salty real meat, charred corners, fat rendered out while spinning on a machine custom built for this purpose.
Frank's a Collingwood man but you can't blame him too much for that. Some problems you're born into. And Frank's one of those generous Pies barrackers, even telling Carlton fans in his farewell video that they're welcome to come into his shop for one last round.
A couple of trips to the Souva King and he'd treat you like an old friend, talking up his lamb cookery, handing out samples while barking orders at whatever members of his large family were on duty that day.
You might have come for a falafel, or a burger, or the atomic bomb (meat on chips like a halal snack pack) but Frank was so into his lamb he'd be offering you a taste, like a lamb-evangelist, knowing how good it was.
I'm one of those who missed out on one last lunch - in fact I haven't been down to see the King this year. Frank's video hints that there might be a chance of an opening somewhere else, but it doesn't seem anywhere near certain.
Frank, call me. It's been too long. Big guy, works at the Mercury. Falalel with chilli sauce and then you'd usually talk me into some lamb as well. We'll talk it over, shed some tears, have a few laughs.
And maybe you have a few boxes of that lamb left in the freezer?
