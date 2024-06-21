13 best events in the Illawarra this weekend

Disney's ice escapades, a music and arts festival, a bird expo and more.
Here's your guide to what's on in the Illawarra from Friday to Sunday, June 21 to 23.
Disney's ice-skating extravaganza will take the audience on a road trip through Mary Poppins' London and the Lion King's pride land, all the way to Moana's Motunui.
Fans are promised a glimpse of all the princesses - including Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana - on ice skates, as well as plenty of other characters from films like Toy Story.
When: Thursday to Sunday, various times.
Where: WIN Entertainment Centre, corner Crown and Harbour streets, Wollongong. Details.
Unplugged will see a dozen musicians performing at various venues in the Shellharbour area, including Warilla Beach Cafe, Oaks Flat Library, Central Park and more.
There's also a record fair, circus and face-painting for the kids at the Waterfront Shell Cove and a chance to watch Melbourne artist Sahil Roy paint a mural in a Shellharbour Village laneway.
When: Saturday, 10am to 4pm.
Where: Various locations. Details.
If you enjoy markets with local makers, second-hand clothes, records and other vintage goodies, check out this one on the grounds of one of Thirroul's coolest venues.
When: Saturday, 9am to 3pm.
Where: Frank's Wild Years, 3/2A Raymond Road, Thirroul. Details.
Run by the Illawarra Parrot Club, this popular expo - which attracts visitors from across the state - will feature aviary-bred parrots, finches, doves, quail, budgies and more.
Bird-keeping supplies are also available.
When: Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
Where: Illawarra Sports Stadium, Hooka Creek Road, Berkeley. Details.
As part of Men's Mental Health Week, this free community event allows men to walk and talk in a positive and inclusive environment.
There's no "judgement, pressure or expectation", the organisers said. Just turn up, walk with a group of like-minded blokes and become part of their community.
When: Saturday at 7am.
Where: Meet at the Links Shell Cove Golf Club's Backyard Brew cafe. Details.
Sit down for a psychic reading, receive an autograph from a spiritual artist or book in an individualised healing session, from Reiki and holographic kinetics to kinesiology and energy healing.
Retail exhibits include crystals, jewellery, aromatherapy, candles, Tibetan bowls, clothing, books, smudging and herbs, tarot and oracle cards, spiritual teas, artwork, unique gifts and more.
When: Sunday from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Where: Wests Illawarra, 1 Hargreaves St, Unanderra. Details.
This free exhibition, which explores Wollongong's deep connection with the ocean, features a continuous video of the coastline filmed from a fishing boat, providing residents with an unfamiliar perspective of the city.
There's also a beautiful 26-metre-long watercolour drawing to go with it.
When: Open on Saturday for UOW Open Day. After that, Mondays to Wednesdays from 10am to 4pm, until September 11.
Where: UOW Gallery, ground floor of building 29, Jillian Broadbent Building, western side of the Wollongong campus. Details.
Steel City Strings will perform stirring string arrangements of cinema scores, including Psycho, Cinema Paradiso, Pirates of the Caribbean, Riptide, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Edward Scissorhands.
Guest conductor David Saffir will lead the orchestra through this commissioned work by Australian film composer Lauren Mercovich.
When: Saturday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
Where: Wollongong Art Gallery, 46 Burelli Street, Wollongong. Details.
Rifle through the vintage clothes, books, jewellery, crockery, paintings, handmade knits and soaps, garden plants and produce from local growers.
Grab some lunch and enjoy a performance from the Pride Choir and a game of table tennis while you're there.
When: Sunday from 9am to 3pm.
Where: Coledale Public School. Details.
Dachshund owners from around the Illawarra will meet up for a charity walk, with all proceeds going towards Dachshund Rescue Australia and All 4 Dachshunds.
When: Saturday at 10am.
Where: Shell Cove Marina. Details.
Hundreds of walkers are set to make the 35km coastal trek from Coledale Beach to Stuart Park to raise money for mitochondrial disease.
Last year more than 1000 people took part and raised $160,000 for medical research.
When: Sunday from 7am to 4.30pm
Where: Coledale Beach. Details.
Canadian rockers The Tea Party have included Thirroul in their capital city tour marking the 25th anniversary of their album Triptych.
The 1999 album features the smash hit Heaven Coming Down, which was the band's first number one song in Australia.
When: Sunday. Doors open at 6m
Where: Anita's Theatre, 264-270 Lawrence Hargrave Dr, Thirroul. Details.
Featuring a variety of local pet-specific businesses, services, and suppliers specialising in grooming, dog training, pet health and fashion.
There will be a chance for photos, games, prizes for best dressed and more.
When: Sunday at 10am.
Where: The Waterfront, Shell Cove. Details.
This popular show, which pairs visuals of the cosmic universe with the songs of Pink Floyd, sells out quickly - so get in now to secure your ticket for upcoming dates.
When: July 19, followed by monthly events from August to December.
Where: UOW Science Space planetarium. Details.
