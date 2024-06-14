New owners of iconic Shellharbour pub have big plans for the venue

The iconic Ocean Beach Hotel in Shellharbour has changed hands for an undisclosed sum.
Operated by the Dennis family for more than two decades, the Feros Group have now taken the keys to the watering hole and are already planning to make major changes to the pub.
Feros Group director Chris Feros said the new owners were not holding back when it came to updating the site.
"The Ocean Beach is a fantastic addition to our portfolio of which we are truly excited to take the reins and have big plans which we can't wait to share with the community."
The sale of the leasehold title was negotiated by pub property specialists HTL Property and in a statement the agents said the Feros group had a "multi-million" dollar program of renovations in the works.
"The Feros Group are to undertake a substantial multi-million capex program which will see the hotel reimagined as a full-service hospitality destination commensurate with the very special position that it occupies," the statement said.
The Feros Group own a number of Sutherland Shire venues, including the Engadine Tavern, Heathcote Hotel and are currently in the process of building the Parc Pavillion in Cronulla.
The group also own the Berry Hotel in the Shoalhaven.
A sale price was not disclosed after the off-market transaction.
HTL Property national director, Dan Dragicevich, said the new owners were looking to attract a wider range of clientele.
"Scalable absolute beachfront hotels offer unparalleled trading advantages, especially across food and beverage revenue centres, and the Feros Group's expertise will no doubt establish the venue as a must visit for South Coast locals and tourists alike."
The move is the latest acquisition of ocean-front hospitality venues in the Illawarra, after Sydney-based Glenn Piper bought the Scarborough Hotel earlier this year for $9.5 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.