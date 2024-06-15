Illawarra to face increasingly dangerous swells, winds over weekend

Surfers, rock fishers and boaters are warned that conditions are expected to become increasingly dangerous over the weekend.
A hazardous surf warning is in place for the Illawarra coast today as well as a strong wind warning.
Saturday will see winds southerly 20 to 30 kilometres an hour turning southwesterly in the late afternoon with a high chance of shower during the day.
However, on Sunday and Monday winds are expected to increase to 35 kilometres an hour, with southerly swells forecast to grow to up to six metres.
Driving the dangerous conditions is a low pressure system in the southern Tasman Sea, which is generating fresh to strong southerly winds and large surf along the NSW coast.
Police are warning rock fishers and boaters to take care and avoid exposed areas.
"People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas."
