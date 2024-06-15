St George Illawarra searching for three wins on trot with victory over Manly

Sitting on the cusp of the top eight, the importance of beating Manly at Brookvale on Sunday is not lost on St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan.
An eighth win of the season followed by a further two points from a bye next week will put the Dragons in the eight.
"Every two points is important and to go into the bye with an away game, it's really important for us," Flanagan said.
"It's a tough gig over there at Brookvale but we are excited about the challenge."
Should St George Illawarra prevail and beat Manly, they will record three wins on the trot for the first time since September 3, 2022.
Flanagan has been happy with the way his team has been playing but is seeking an 80-minute performance from the Dragons against Manly.
"We've been playing some pretty good football but we need to put together a whole 80 minutes," he said.
"We've been a bit patchy, one half here, one half there so it's really important that we go over there and play for the whole 80 minutes and if we can get the two points it will be a real good bye week."
St George Illawarra beat Manly at WIN Stadium earlier this season but Flanagan expects a much tougher contest at Brookvale.
"I thought we got them at a good time, coming back from Vegas and a few away trips, and we played well that day, defended exceptionally well," the coach said.
"We need to do exactly the same, we need to go over to Brookvale and then defend well and put them under pressure . If we can do that, I think we got the game that can beat them."
St George Illawarra heads into the clash with an unchanged line-up from the one that hammered the Wests Tigers last-start, meaning their Origin stars Ben Hunt, Jaydn Su'A and Zac Lomax will again play from the start.
"They're all very excited about coming back. To come back and play good football for your club is really important and they all did that," Flanagan said.
"This week is a different challenge to get through knowing that the second Origin is just around the corner but they're all really professional and I'm sure they will get the job done.
"Manly have got some really good players, Daly Cherry-Evans, [Haumole] Olakau', they're quality players and we just got to make sure that we go and play our game and defend well and not worry too much about them.
"But it's a real challenge playing Manly at Brookvale, but we got to be excited about that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.