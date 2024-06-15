Five-star Albion Park put on ruthless showing against South Coast in the IPL

Albion Park has put on a dominant performance against South Coast United to close Coniston's gap at the top of the Illawarra Premier League.
The White Eagles went three goals to the good in the first half thanks to a double from Riku Amakawa and goal to Stefan Dimoski. In the second half, Josh Macdonald scored almost immediately after the restart before Dimoski had a double of his own to make it 5-0.
With leaders Coniston not playing in round 14 due to wet weather, APWE's win at Terry Reserve on Saturday, June 15 sees them now seven points behind the competition leaders in second.
APWE coach George Antoniou said following the game he was proud of his team's attacking prowess.
"I'm very happy with the performance in very tough conditions with the ground, but we made use of it which was great," Antoniou said.
"The boys were clinical in front of goal. It's been a stop start type of season, but we just have got to roll with it. Every team's facing similar situations. We're happy to play today.
"South Coast are not an easy team to play. They've got a lot of good players this season. So I was very happy with our dedication and application."
The White Eagles coach said he team were not concerned with catching leaders Coniston, rather improving their own game.
"We just take it game by game as everyone says. Hopefully we just keep picking up the wins and rolling on. That's all we can do."
For SCU, it was the worst possible start, with Albion Park's Dimoski capitalising on a mistake at the back and making it 1-0 in the 10th minute.
Matters were made worse 11 minutes later as the hosts had doubled their advantage. It was a sensational ball from Brendan Fordham to find Amakawa who smashed the ball into the net to make it 2-0.
SCU saw a chance from the dead ball from Alex Galbraith, but Park goalkeeper Hayden Durose was more than up for the task.
But soon after SCU were scratching their heads as Amakawa had a double just shortly after. It was 3-0 after 30 minutes.
More of the same in the second 45, with Macdonald subbed onto the field and making an immediate impact by scoring to make it 4-0.
From there SCU had their chances, with the best one falling to Nicholas Valijak. The forward was played in behind, but APWE stopper Durose saved the one-on-one chance.
The visitors could have very well scored shortly after - again through Valijak - however Durose was again up for the task to retain his clean sheet.
Just with the clock counting down, Dimoski made it 5-0 to cap off a stellar win for the Eagles.
On Sunday, June 16, Helensburgh take on Wollongong United and Port Kembla host Bulli. Cringila beat Shellharbour 5-2 on Friday evening.
Corrimal's game against Olympic and Tarrawanna versus Coniston were postponed due to wet weather.
