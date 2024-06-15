Wolves keep finals hopes alive in entertaining draw with Blacktown City

It took a late equaliser from Wolves captain Lachlan Scott as the Wolves walked away with a point against a classy Blacktown City side in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition.
David Carney's troops were looking to win four on the bounce, but came up against a City side that looked the real deal heading into the title race.
Wolves striker Jake Trew opened the scoring in front of home fans at WIN Stadium on Saturday, June 15, but the visitors hit back 60 seconds later through Nicholas O'Brien.
Blacktown took a 2-1 lead almost immediately after the restart through Tyren Burnie and it looked as though the visitors would walk away with three points. No one told Wolves skipper Scott that, as he equalised in the 80th minute to see the round 20 game end 2-2.
Whilst a win would have been the preferred result, the draw keeps Carney's team in touch with the finals pack.
Wolves captain Scott said that the game could have gone either way.
"It was a bit of a roller coaster game," Scott said.
"I feel like we dominated the first up. Probably after about 30 or 40 minutes we weren't really good. But in the second half we took it up a notch. Credit to them they did well. They kept the ball pretty well and tried to play food football.
"It feel like a pretty good game and was pretty entertaining at the end. Unfortunately we couldn't get that last one at the end. We just want to come out and keep pegging those teams back that are above us.
"We'll keep moving forward. We haven't lost in four games now, so we'll keep building on that."
The Wolves came out of the blocks firing and should have scored six minutes in. Takumi Ofuka whipped the ball in, Trew couldn't get his foot on it and then Chris McStay blazed over the bar from close range.
But it didn't take long for the home side to be ahead and it was Trew who opened the scoring. It was a sensational ball through by McStay who played the Wolves no.9 in through one-on-one, and Trew made no mistake and the score was 1-0 after 14 minutes.
The Wolves conceded just a minute after and the score was back level. City skipper Mario Shabow whipped in a dangerous ball and Nicholas O'Brien got his header onto the ball and into the net for 1-1.
Blacktown found their groove. Next it was Jak O'Brien to shoot on target from distance, but Wolves goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic was up to the task.
McStay then had a chance up the other end via the set piece, however his shot from 20 yards went straight into the arms of Blacktown's Tristan Prendergast.
Blacktown continued to look dangerous, but Wolves attacker Sebastian Hernandez went very close with an outside of the foot kick which forced Prendergast into action. From the resulting corner, Dylan Ryan smashed his header on target but not past the goalkeeper.
The Wolves barely woke up in time before City had taken the lead for the first time of the game just after the restart. It was a great ball from Ben Berry to Burnie, who made no mistake in the area to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.
McStay hit the post soon after via a header of his own after a cross from Yagoub Mustafa, but the ball stayed out of the goal.
The Wolves were lucky to only be down 2-1 when Joey Gibbs was given a free header inside the box, but the former A-League product could only direct it to Janjetovic.
The Wolves goalkeeper was a busy man and he had to be on his game to stop another Blacktown onslaught. This time it was via Jak O'Brien following a mistake at the back from the Wolves, but the former A-League stopper stood strong to deny his opponent.
Just when it looked like City would take all three points, Wolves captain Scott had other ideas, scoring to make it 2-2.
It was smart work from Ofuka to play in his skipper, and Scott made no mistake to set up a grand stand finish.
It was anyone's game, and Blacktown nearly took all three points late through Travis Major but again, Janjetovic kept his team in it with a great save down low to his right.
But in the end, the teams couldn't be split and the score ended 2-2.
The Wolves will be in action next Saturday, June 22 when they face Hills United away. Kickoff for the match at Landen Stadium is 7pm.
