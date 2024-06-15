Illawarra Mercury
Wolves keep finals hopes alive in entertaining draw with Blacktown City

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 15 2024 - 9:08pm, first published 8:35pm
Lachlan Scott scored a late equaliser the Wolves 2-2 draw against Blacktown City at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr
It took a late equaliser from Wolves captain Lachlan Scott as the Wolves walked away with a point against a classy Blacktown City side in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition.

