Illawarra offshore wind: Did Chris Bowen get the balance right?

After the Illawarra draft offshore wind zone generated over 14,000 submissions, by far the most of any offshore wind zone so far, Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said the declared zone gets the balance right.
However, the decision is unlikely to quell the heated debate over the proposed offshore wind zone, with opponents and supporters hardening their positions.
Minister Bowen declared the revised zone on Saturday, which will cover 1022 square kilometres of ocean from Kiama to Stanwell Park.
The zone is at minimum 20 kilometres offshore and has been adjusted to avoid significant environmental areas including marine parks, a Biologically Important Area for the Little Penguin, Shelf Rocky Reef Key Ecological Feature and Southern Right Whale migration and reproduction area.
Mr Bowen acknowledged that the changes were not going to please everyone.
"I understand completely not everyone's going to be happy, and guess what, when you're the minister for Climate Change and Energy, you work that out pretty quickly."
During the over 90 day consultation process, more than 14,000 submission were made on the proposed zone, which covered concerns about environmental impact on whales and birds, visual amenity or how the wind turbines would appear, safe management of shipping and impacts on commercial and recreational fishing.
Mr Bowen said these concerns were taken into account in determining the final zone.
"What we've done is listen to valid and genuine concerns," he said. "This is a sensible, balanced approach."
Opponents of the wind farm proposal said the final zone ignored their concerns.
Responsible Future (Illawarra Chapter) said in a statement that concerns from individuals and businesses had not been addressed.
"This rushed implementation further diminishes the community's trust in the government's commitment to address their concerns and take seriously the impacts on local employment and the environment."
The group requested that Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek intervene and halt the further development of the wind farm zone.
Other groups were more supportive of the final zone, with Good for the Gong members such as Sean Moran indicative of the grouping's stance.
"It is clear that if you truly want to safeguard our oceans, you must invest in renewable energy. That's why I support the project with high quality environmental impact studies in place."
While the bulk of the debate has been in the Illawarra, the proposal has also attracted national attention.
The Australian Conservation Foundation welcomed the wind energy zone declaration, as did national workers groups and business organisations.
From Monday, prospective wind farm proponents will be able to apply for a seven year feasibility licence, to carry out additional studies within the zone.
Following this, projects will need to undergo an environmental approvals process, where the community can give further feedback.
