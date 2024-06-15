Illawarra offshore wind zone declared: Here's what happens next

On Saturday, Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen announced the Illawarra offshore wind zone - with a postscript.
Speaking at a press conference at the Port Kembla steelworks, Minister Bowen said it would be a long time until Illawarra residents could spot the turbines on the horizon.
"We're not going to see wind turbines next week, next month or next year, it's a long way to go but a very important step."
Now that the zone is declared, from Monday offshore wind developers can submit their feasibility licence applications.
In the most advanced offshore wind zone, in Gippsland, Victoria, it took nearly a year and a half from the declaration of the zone to the awarding of feasibility licences.
Nick Sankey, country manager - Australia at BlueFloat Energy, one of the firms vying for the licence, said the company was considering its next steps.
"BlueFloat will assess the final location and size of the declared zone in regards to our offshore wind development strategy."
According to industry sources, the scaled down zone would be enough to fit two separate wind farms. In Gippsland, which is a larger zone than the Illawarra, there were 37 applications for feasibility licences.
After projects receive their feasibility licence, the proponents can undertake testing and research, to determine the viability of a future wind farm.
Any project wishing to proceed will need to go through the environmental approvals process, where there is opportunity for community feedback, before receiving the tick of approval from Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
Successful developers will also need to develop a management plan and receive a commercial licence, both of which require public consultation.
It is expected that any successful project will not begin operating before 2030.
This information is sourced from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water's online portal dedicated to the Illawarra's offshore wind zone.
If you would like more details email the department directly: offshorerenewables@dcceew.gov.au
All the following images have been provided by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
All come with the following disclaimers:
