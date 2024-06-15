Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Beyond the Horizon
Explainer

Illawarra offshore wind zone declared: Here's what happens next

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 15 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A visualisation of turbines off Port Kembla, as provided by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
A visualisation of turbines off Port Kembla, as provided by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

On Saturday, Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen announced the Illawarra offshore wind zone - with a postscript.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Beyond the Horizon

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.