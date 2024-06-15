Will offshore wind be built with local Illawarra steel?

Energy and Climate Change minister Chris Bowen has declined to guarantee a local steel content quota in offshore wind turbines proposed for the Illawarra.
Announcing the declared Illawarra offshore wind zone at the BlueScope steelworks Mr Bowen was asked whether he would guarantee that local steel would be involved in the construction of the wind turbines.
"What I can guarantee is that proposals for licence applications with strong local content plans, whether it be steel or other local economic benefit plans, will receive very strong consideration."
That's not good enough for South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris - a strong supporter of the offshore wind proposal - provided it includes a local content quota.
"Do we really expect our Port Kembla steelworkers and coal miners to stand on the beach and watch the ships come in with foreign steel that could and should be made in Australia with their own hands," he said.
"Do we expect them to clap?"
So far, the federal government has not set a local content quota for offshore wind turbines as part of the declaration of offshore wind zones. Local content conditions could however, be included in the licences for offshore wind developers. Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes called for the highest local content provisions in her submission on the draft offshore wind zone.
"We need to look at making turbines locally, building local industry capacity, local jobs and training our local workers."
Currently, Port Kembla imports a large number of on-shore wind components including the towers and blades, but proposals to fabricate the towers here have not eventuated.
BlueScope proposed building a wind tower manufacturing plant in Port Kembla, but had to abandon the plans due to height limits on the M1.
Wind towers are manufactured in Victoria with BlueScope steel, however the vast majority of wind towers in Australia are imported.
While wind developers have preferred to maximise local content where possible, they have warned against strict local content requirements.
Some offshore wind projects have faced delays and cost blowouts in the United States due to the Jones Act, which requires US built, owned and operated vessels to carry people or goods in US ports. This has hampered offshore wind projects, which require specialist vessels of which there are only a handful in operation around the world.
Other countries such as Japan and South Korea have included local content via a points-based method in the licensing process, with companies that include more local content in more complex components scoring higher.
Paula Martin, interim director of Business Illawarra, said local businesses were looking to maximise their involvement in any eventual projects.
"We have businesses right here in our region that could support all elements of manufacturing, technology support, infrastructure development and other aspects of the supply chain for work in this space."
Mr Rorris said the government should mandate local content at the earliest opportunity, however Mr Bowen said there was a long way to go yet.
"If proponents put in a licence application which doesn't have any community benefit for the Illawarra, they won't be receiving much attention from me."
