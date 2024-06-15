Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Serial Wollongong thief's reaction after being locked for latest stealing spree

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
June 16 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A serial Wollongong thief was locked up for stealing a jumper as well as other items. Picture from file
A serial Wollongong thief was locked up for stealing a jumper as well as other items. Picture from file

Dialling in to Wollongong Local Court from Kempsey correctional centre, James John Henry Naimo could not believe the sentence he had just received.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.