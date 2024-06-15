Serial Wollongong thief's reaction after being locked for latest stealing spree

Dialling in to Wollongong Local Court from Kempsey correctional centre, James John Henry Naimo could not believe the sentence he had just received.
"Did I get 12 months in custody for taking a jumper out of a laundry," he said.
"Far out."
This outburst via the audio-visual link precipitated a blast from Magistrate Michael Ong who said given Naimo's "appalling" history, his sentence was an "opportunity".
"You are not entitled to break into people's laundries and take their property," he said.
"[This sentence] is more than just for your conduct on that one occasion, you have repeatedly demonstrated such behaviour in the past."
Court documents state that Naimo has been charged more than 130 times and many of these were similar thefts of property.
The latest spree began days after Naimo was released from jail on parole.
On Sunday March 31, Naimo followed a resident into a Wollongong apartment tower, took a look behind the concierge desk and stuffed a Sony Bluetooth speaker down his black track pants.
Three days later, Naimo was spotted on CCTV attempting to break into parked cars on Kembla Street in Wollongong, and was able to take $50 from an unlocked Toyota Corolla.
Nearby, Naimo made his way into a detached laundry and took a grey Nike jumper.
Late that week, Naimo showed up on a man's balcony and attempted to enter an underground carpark.
A witness called police who shortly afterwards arrested Naimo.
During the arrest, a number of bank cards belonging to another person and sets of keys fell out of Naimo's pants, along with 2.8 grams of cannabis.
Naimo later pleaded guilty to larceny, breaking and entering, possession of a prohibited drug and possessing stolen goods.
At the time of his arrest, Naimo was on a number of good behaviour bonds as well as parole, leaving Mr Ong no option but to impose a prison sentence.
"I cannot be satisfied any opportunity for rehabilitation in the community is likely to be complied with," he said.
Mr Ong imposed a two year sentence, with a 12 month non parole period.
"Think very carefully about how you regard the outcome today," Mr Ong said before Naimo left the audio-visual suite.
