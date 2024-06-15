'It's the best we've played': Collegians upstage Thirroul on home turf

A sodden Collegians Sport Complex didn't make for the most attractive of games but Collegians still managed to score four good tries on the way to upstaging Thirroul 20-12 on Saturday.
And their coach Peter Hooper was right in suggesting with a bit of luck the Dogs could have scored a couple of more tries against the Butchers.
"It's probably the best game we've had all year," an ecstatic Hooper said.
"It played out for 80 minutes and we knew coming against Thirroul today we needed to do that.
"I was really impressed with our resilience. A try early probably wasn't ideal but we stuck to our task and got the job done."
The visiting Butchers started brighter and were 6-0 up after 10 minutes courtesy of a converted try to centre Jye Patterson.
Though the home side didn't take long to respond and were soon level after a try by Jay Watling in the far right-hand corner was brilliantly converted by halfback Damon New.
Watling crossed for his second try 10 minutes before the break to take Collegians to a 10-6 lead, which they took to the sheds at halftime.
Collegians continued to set the pace early in the second stanza and extended their lead to 14-6 when second-rower Charly Runciman crossed for a smart try.
The defending champions Thirroul then perhaps had their best period of the game.
For about 10 minutes they peppered Collies tryline and finally broke the home side's solid goal-line defence after three repeat sets, with Bryden Rutledge barging over for a try in the 60th minute to reduce the Dogs lead to just two points.
In the final 20 minutes of the game Collies had a few chances to lock up the win but didn't secure the two points until the final play of the game when New crossed for a try, which he converted after the siren.
"We were really proud of our defensive effort. Their second try was a barge over try, it wasn't anything spectacular and their first try was from a kick," Hooper said.
"We're building nicely. With the turnover of players from last year to this year, I can see massive improvement already from the start of the season to now."
The coach was loathe to single individual players, saying Collegians had a lot of good players across the park.
"I thought our halfback Damon New, his kicking game was outstanding," he said.
"And then obviously you've got probably the littlest middle forward in the comp Dilan Asanoski who folds blokes in half and then you've got Blake Phillips, the young old fellow that just keeps turning up and delivering every time he pulls the Collies jumper on."
Hooper is hopeful the win will give his team confidence going forward.
"I think we can take a lot from little patches of the game, as opposed to the game itself.
"Our defensive effort on the goal line shows a pretty resilient side and I think that's what we've been renowned for over the last few years.
"This goes a long way in instilling some confidence in the team.
"Again four tries today, which in those conditions is pretty handy. It hasn't been a problem so far this year but I thought with a bit more luck we could have got a couple more.
"it's a good day. We got the two points, they're hard to get when you are playing Thirroul, so really happy with that."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Dapto beat Corrimal 24-16 and De La Salle downed Wests 24-14 at Noel Mulligan Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.