Sharks 'far from best' but still unbeaten in Group Seven with Gorillas win

They were given a mighty scare, but Shellharbour Sharks has retained its unbeaten run in Group Seven by claiming bragging rights against Warilla Lake South.
The Gorillas got off to a brilliant start at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday, June 16, but the Sharks showed their grit and determination to win 22-20 and retain the lead at the top of the table.
It was a roller coaster clash, with both sides trading the lead multiple times throughout the match. The victory for the Sharks meant they also took out the Jarrod Morgan Memorial Shield against their closest rivals.
Abed Atallah's side remain the only unbeaten side in the competition with eight wins in eight games. Behind them on the ladder are Gerringong, followed by Warilla and then Albion Park Oak Flats.
Sharks coach Atallah said he was proud of his team to grind out the result.
"It was far from our best performance, but it is what it is," Atallah said.
"You've just got to find ways to win. We lost two of our front rowers early and to still compete and stay in it the way we did, I'm pretty proud of the effort. But we've got some things to work on that's for sure.
"It was a really different challenge for the boys because we haven't been down two tries to start off a game recently. So it was a different challenge and I think the boys responded to that."
Here's how the game unfolded...
The Gorillas began the derby in stellar fashion, with winger Darnell Walker crossing inside the first five minutes to make it 4-0 after sustained attacking pressure.
The intensity was too much for Shellharbour, with former Sharks player Kayne Brennan coming back to haunt his former club by crossing shortly after the first try, with Warilla taking an 8-0 lead after 15 minutes.
But the hosts quickly sprung into action and scored through Ryan James in strange fashion. A kick high from Isaac Morris landed on the crossbar of the goals, before the ball fell to James to put the hosts on the board and make it 8-6.
Just moments later, James had a double in an exciting half field run that included a smart dummy to throw off the Gorillas defence. And just like that, the Sharks had a 12-8 lead after 25 minutes.
Just before half time, Shellharbour stretched their lead to 16-8 going into the sheds thanks to a try from John Sila. The play wrapped up what was an entertaining first 40.
The defence from both sides improved drastically in the second half, with the score still the same after 55 minutes, with both sides having attacking chances. But the Gorillas found their way back in the game shortly after.
Seth Larkings scored under the posts and made the score 16-14 with 20 to play. Then just moments after, Warilla retook the lead to make the score 20-16.
The Sharks were then back in front in miraculous fashion when fullback Braxton Wallace looked to be held up, but somehow fell onto the line to score and make the score 22-20 with 14 minutes to play.
It was an enthralling finish, with the crowd very much involved, but in the end, the Sharks held on for victory.
Tempers were heated at the close of play, with Sharks no.5 Sila given his marching orders for his part in a brawl.
In other Group Seven games played this weekend, Nowra Bomaderry defeated Milton 16-8, Albion Park Oak Flats beat Stingrays 28-20 and Kiama got the better of Jamberoo 18-16. Gerringong had the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.