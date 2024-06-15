Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mark Brandon inspires Shoalhaven to a record-breaking Illawarra rugby win

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 15 2024 - 8:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo of Mark Brandon, who scored 46 points in Shoalhaven's 89-6 win over Tech Waratahs on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber
File photo of Mark Brandon, who scored 46 points in Shoalhaven's 89-6 win over Tech Waratahs on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Work and family commitments have seen Mark Brandon play little first-grade for back-to-back Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.