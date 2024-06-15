The OUW campus with fewer and fewer students

In its 2023 annual report Chancellor Michael Still, described the University of Wollongong's Hong Kong college campus as "highly successful" in UOW's 2023 annual report.
That it may be, but it also is not working at student capacity. And not just that, UOW College Hong Kong was also responsible for a $44 million writedown in the university's financial position. Reporter Ben Langford has filed that story.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen spent time in Wollongong yesterday after revealing the Illawarra would host the nation's fourth dedicated wind area.
Connor Pearce spent time with the minister who pre-empted community reaction when he said: "I understand completely not everyone's going to be happy ..."
He was right. You can read about it here.
Thanks for reading, have a beaut Sunday,
Janine Graham, deputy editor.
