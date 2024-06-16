What you've got to say about the Illawarra offshore wind zone

If the proposals from prospective developers aren't even in yet and they're told in advance they have to meet the highest environmental standards, employ 1740 locals and use local materials- what if they can't make a profit with those conditions? Either nobody will tender or else the price will be so high that taxpayers will have to subsidise it for ever like Snowy 2.0. Give me a break!!! What's wrong with our local coal? (Just saying)

