Cat killed, house destroyed in ferocious Corrimal fire

A Corrimal resident has lost her house and cat in a ferocious blaze believed to have been caused by material near a heater.
The fire on Yuill Avenue broke out around 5.45pm on Saturday, June 15, with triple-zero responding to multiple calls as the house went up in flames and smoke filled the street and nearby Corrimal CBD.
Fire crews raced to the scene to find a single-level weatherboard home - believed to be a social housing property occupied by a woman in her 50s - fully involved.
Fire and Rescue NSW Duty commander Andrew Barber said there were initial fears the resident was inside the burning building.
"But thankfully she'd gone for a bit of a walk and appeared about half-an-hour after the first call was made," he said.
Twelve fire fighters used the pumps from three fire trucks to fight the large inferno from the outside and had the fire under control within 30 minutes.
After gaining entry to the house, fire crews discovered a cat had perished in the fire.
The Mercury understands the resident owned a number of cats, with one spotted sitting on the frame of a blown-out window on Sunday.
Insp Barber said initial investigations suggested the fire was accidental and caused by material near a heater.
The case was handed over to police for further investigation, which is standard practice for fires that cause large structural damage.
Insp Barber urged the public to remember the rule: "keep a metre from the heater".
"That applies to everything from furniture to wet clothes," he said.
He also asked Illawarra residents to check their smoke alarms were working and installed in suitable areas.
"Give your local fire station a call for a free safety check if there's any doubt," he said.
"We can install a smoke alarm that has a 10-year battery."
If the phone goes unanswered at your local station, he suggested calling Wollongong Fire Station, which is manned around the clock, on (02) 4224 2020.
