Cat killed, house destroyed in ferocious Corrimal fire

By Newsroom
Updated June 16 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 3:33pm
The gutted house on Yuill Street on Sunday, and top right, fully involved in flames on Saturday night. Pictures by Anna Warr, supplied
A Corrimal resident has lost her house and cat in a ferocious blaze believed to have been caused by material near a heater.

