Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Cherry-Evans inspires Manly to big win against St George Illawarra Dragons

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 16 2024 - 6:43pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles celebrates scoring a try during Manly's 30-14 win over St George Illawarra Dragons at 4 Pines Park on June 16, 2024,. Picture by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images
Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles celebrates scoring a try during Manly's 30-14 win over St George Illawarra Dragons at 4 Pines Park on June 16, 2024,. Picture by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

St George Illawarra Dragons long wait to win three games on the trot continues after losing 30-14 to a Daly Cherry-Evans-inspired Manly at 4 Pines Park on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
Amartey kicks nine and Dusty gets the MCG rocking
Joel Amartey's nine-goal haul helped the Swans overwhelm the Crows at Adelaide Oval. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick and Roger Vaughan
More from sports
Cherry-Evans inspires Manly to big win against St George Illawarra Dragons
Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles celebrates scoring a try during Manly's 30-14 win over St George Illawarra Dragons at 4 Pines Park on June 16, 2024,. Picture by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images
The Dragons head into the bye round outside the top eight
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.