Cherry-Evans inspires Manly to big win against St George Illawarra Dragons

St George Illawarra Dragons long wait to win three games on the trot continues after losing 30-14 to a Daly Cherry-Evans-inspired Manly at 4 Pines Park on Sunday.
The Dragons last won three games on the trot 651 days ago on September 3, 2022.
St George Illawarra had beaten Penrith and Wests Tigers heading into their round 15 stoush against the Sea Eagles but now go into a bye round next week outside the top-eight with a win/loss record of seven wins and as many losses.
Lehi Hopoate was first to score after just four minutes for Manly but with just 15 minutes gone it was the visiting Dragons who raced to a 10-4 lead after Jacob Liddle and Kyle Flanagan crossed for tries , one of which was converted by Zac Lomax.
Haumole Olakau'atu scored in the 25th minute for Manly to reduce the deficit to only two points at halftime.
Though it was all Manly after the break as the Sea Eagles outscored the Dragons four tries to one.
Luke Brooks, Jake and Ben Trbojevic and Jason Saab crossed for four pointers for Manly while Lomax crossed for the only Dragons try
Manly captain and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans had a great game, steering his side around the park brilliantly, kicking three conversions and setting up tries with his boot for Jake Trbojevic and Jason Saab.
With Rueben Garrick (head knock), Toafofoa Sipley (knee) and Taniela Paseka (thumb) all ruled out early into the match and forward Corey Waddell also spending 45 minutes on the bench, a second half masterclass from Cherry-Evans helped Manly to a season defining win.
Manly's seventh win of the season see the Sea Eagles end round 15 in eighth spot much to the pleasure of Cherry-Evans, who was ecstatic with his undermanned team's performance against the Dragons.
"I'm not sure I understand the magnitude of that win," he said post-game.
"I knew we were short and we spoke about how we weren't going to have a lot on the bench but to come away with the two points, right now I'm just enjoying the moment, enjoying getting a win at Brookie.
"This crowd just keeps on coming and turning up for us at Brookie, so it is really enjoyable."
The Dragons were forced into a reshuffle prior to the match when Moses Suli suffered a hamstring injury in the warm up.
This necessitated that 18th man Christian Tuipulotu shifted to centre with Michael Molo stepping back in as the reserve.
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan nevertheless thought his team had more than enough chances to win.
"I thought it was there to win, just some poor execution cost us. It could have gone either way at one point," he said.
"Twice we were over the tryline and don't get tries. Zac on two occasions but credit to them they hung in there and got the points.
"Cherry-Evans was outstanding I thought.
"We just have to lick our wounds and start again."
Flanagan said at halftime his team looked in reasoble shape but the game got away from the Dragons in the second half.
"There was some big moments when they scored tries and Chez [Cherry-Evans] kicked well.
"But it was a game there to win and the score blew out in the end but it was a game there we could have won."
This view was shared by St George Illawarra captain Ben Hunt.
"I felt like we gave ourselves enough opportunities, we just didn't execute to our strengths," he said.
"I let us down with my kicking which gave them a lot of energy and they're a team that have a lot of points in them if you let them have it.
"We just kept turning it over cheaply to them and as Flanno said Cherry played really well and they scored lots of points."
Hunt added while he didn't notice the Brookvale crowd, he noticed periods when Manly had much more energy than the Dragons.
Flanagan hoped the loss would serve as a learning for the Dragons team which was still experiencing growing pains.
"It is a bit of growth for us and we need to learn from today and not have too many of them," he said.
"We'd won two in a row and if we had won three in a row going into the bye it would have been perfect but it's not and we just need to learn from it.
"There's some boys in there that probably haven't been in this situation for awhile, so we need to learn from this experience of coming to Brookvale, a big game for both teams, just to find a way to get it done.
'It's a learning experience."
