Crowd forms at Sandon Point as surfers take on massive swell

A crowd formed at Sandon Point on Sunday as adrenaline-seeking surfers took on treacherous swell.
The Bureau of Meteorology had earlier warned that a Tasman low was generating large waves that could create hazardous conditions for rock fishers and swimmers.
The warning area covered the coastline from the Hunter to the Far South Coast.
Waves exceeding five metres were expected to produce significant beach erosion for south-facing coastlines, with conditions not easing until early Tuesday, June 18.
Advanced surfers reacted to news of the powerful waves by making a mad dash to the Illawarra's favourite surf breaks.
Illawarra Mercury photographer Anna Warr was at Sandon Point with camera in hand to capture all the action.
