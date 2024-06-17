A visit from Littleproud and farewell to our esteemed colleague

All eyes were on the Illawarra yesterday when the entire Sydney press pack descended on Wollongong Harbour for a press conference with Nationals leader David Littleproud.
Our regular readers will know that after months of consultation and community discussion, Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen declared the Illawarra offshore wind zone on Saturday, June 15.
Littleproud was here to say if the Coalition gets into power they'll scrap the wind zone. He also promised no nuclear power stations for the region while he was at it. (Perhaps if we'd asked for a unicorn he would have granted us that wish too.)
Over the last year, the Illawarra Mercury has been committed to keeping our readers informed on the wind zone and its impact on our region.
We went as far as sending our reporter Connor Pearce to Denmark so he could learn more about the wind farm industry and the lessons learned overseas.
You can read more of Connor's extensive coverage here.
Today is Connor's last day with the Mercury. He is joining our sister publication The Canberra Times where he will be part of their federal politics team. We'll miss him, but the rest of the team at the Mercury will continue to cover the renewables debate to make sure you are kept informed and your questions are answered.
Thanks for your support, it enables us to tell the stories that affect our region.
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
