Plea for safety fencing after two women lost to freak wave at Kurnell

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 17 2024 - 1:54pm
The scene on the afternoon of the tragedy. Picture ABC
The scene on the afternoon of the tragedy. Picture ABC

Six children lost their mothers in the public holiday tragedy at Kurnell in which two women were swept off rocks by a freak wave.

