Woman concealed lover's arson of heritage-listed Albion Park home

A woman has admitted to concealing her lover's crime of setting fire to a Albion Park abode after she was captured on CCTV walking away from the scene as smoke billowed from the rooftop.
Danielle Lawrence, 48, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from a rehabilitation facility last Wednesday and pleaded guilty to concealing a serious indictable offence of another person.
Tendered court documents state police tapped Lawrence's phone and listened to conversations between her and her lover Kiall Powell in which they discussed the June 24, 2023 arson attack on the heritage-listed home.
The two occupants of the home weren't there at the time when Powell arrived shortly after 6.30am and was seen on camera walking down the driveway.
He was seen at the home two hours later with Lawrence by his side. Powell allegedly ignited a blaze at the back of the house sometime before 10.30am, with the pair seen walking down the driveway while the fire took hold of the property.
Court documents state Powell was seen going back to the property to find his phone, however Lawrence yelled that she had it.
They left towards Russell Street, while a plume of white smoke billowed from the roof which caught the attention of nearby construction workers who rung the doorbell.
The occupants were alerted through their video doorbell and immediately went back home, but it was too late. Firefighters were unable to save the property.
Meanwhile, Powell sent a text message to someone, stating: "That c--- ripped me, I burned his house down."
The owner of the home was quoted $695,000 to repair the damage, with the occupants losing items to the value of about $15,000.
Despite being caught on camera at the home, Lawrence didn't bring any information to police and didn't have a reasonable excuse for withholding information.
Two months later, police released CCTV footage on social media to appeal for help in finding the culprits.
Powell was arrested on August 15, while Lawrence was arrested a week later while she attended Wollongong police station to report as per her bail conditions for a separate matter.
Lawrence will be sentenced at a later date, meanwhile Powell's matter was mentioned last week with his defence lawyer saying his case was resolved.
He will appear in court on Wednesday to allow time for a set of agreed facts to be finalised.
