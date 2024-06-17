Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman concealed lover's arson of heritage-listed Albion Park home

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
June 17 2024 - 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Lawrence (inset) and 87 Terry Street, Albion Park on June 24, 2023. Pictures from Facebook, Nadine Morton
Danielle Lawrence (inset) and 87 Terry Street, Albion Park on June 24, 2023. Pictures from Facebook, Nadine Morton

A woman has admitted to concealing her lover's crime of setting fire to a Albion Park abode after she was captured on CCTV walking away from the scene as smoke billowed from the rooftop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.