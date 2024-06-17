Council response 'inadequate' before fatal South Coast dog attack

A coroner says a council's response to an attack involving three dogs that went on to kill a 90-year-old woman and injure four others a week later was inadequate.
Deputy state coroner Carmen Forbes has delivered her findings following an inquest into the death of former Wollongong woman Ada 'Sally' Holland.
Mrs Holland died after she was set upon by three dogs in a "sustained and brutal attack" on Vincentia's Collingwood Beach on the morning of March 29, 2020.
The same dogs, identified as Staffordshire bull terrier mixes, also attacked Mrs Holland's friend, her daughter, a man who tried to intervene, and one of their owners, Candice Bernhard.
The three women were seriously injured.
Ms Bernhard and co-owner Adam Newbold were later fined $5000 each and banned from owning dogs for five years after pleading guilty to owning a dog which attacked a person.
Shoalhaven City Council had taken action against Ms Bernhard and Mr Newbold on several occasions for failing to register dogs prior to March 2020.
Seven days before the fatal attack, the three dogs - a male named Brocky, a female named Letty, and another female named Calais - escaped the yard of Ms Bernhard and Mr Newbold, before Calais bit a woman unprovoked.
Rangers attended the home of Ms Bernhard and Mr Newbold, who assured them the dogs would be secured in the backyard to prevent another escape.
Only Letty was microchipped and none of the dogs were registered; the dog bite victim's husband also told rangers he had seen the dogs loose previously.
But the rangers took no further action.
"In the circumstances the rangers should have inspected the fencing at the premises to ascertain how the dogs escaped on 22 March 2020 and returned to the premises in the period shortly after to check that the owners had taken steps to fix the gate," Ms Forbes said.
She said rangers could have also issued a notice that they intended to declare Calais a 'menacing dog', which would have triggered requirements for the owners and given them powers to seize the dog if it was not registered within seven days.
There was a "real missed opportunity" to prevent the tragedy that occurred a week later, Ms Forbes said, and it was imperative that rangers made sure owners adhered to any assurances they gave.
The inquest heard that the council had since changed its practices, with a zero tolerance approach to non-registration of dogs and a requirement that rangers issue a notice of intent to declare a dog menacing or dangerous when an attack has occurred.
But Ms Forbes still recommended that Shoalhaven council review its procedures and ranger training, to ensure rangers check fencing, the compliance history of the owners, and with neighbours when responding to dog incidents.
Ms Forbes also said the Office of Local Government should develop a standardised training package for rangers; consider limits on dog numbers; and examine legislation regarding dangerous and menacing dogs, and penalties for non-compliance.
The maximum penalty the dog owners faced was a fine of $11,000 and a five-year disqualification from owning a dog, which Ms Forbes said was inadequate and should be increased.
She recommended the OLG and councils deliver a public awareness campaign around the dangers posed by certain breeds and types of dogs.
Ms Forbes noted the grief of those who knew Mrs Holland, an active and well-respected member of her community.
"Her children and friends have been severely traumatised and are left bereft by her unnecessary and savage death," Ms Forbes said.
Shoalhaven City Council and the OLG have been contacted for comment.
